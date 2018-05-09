Olympian Lilly King will drive IndyCar Grand Prix pace car

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King has been chosen as this year's IndyCar Grand Prix pace car driver.

King grew up in Evansville, Indiana, and has been a star swimmer at Indiana University. She won the 100-meter breaststroke and was part of the winning 400-meter medley relay team at the Rio Olympics in 2016. She also holds world records in the 50 and 100 breaststroke.

King will lead the starting field down the front straightaway for Saturday's race on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

She will be driving a Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport.

