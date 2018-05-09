Races set as Harrison and Floyd counties elect sheriffs in November

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) - The primaries are over. Now, the final candidates for the November election are confirmed in Indiana races. The national spotlight will be on the Senate race between Jasper businessman Mike Braun and incumbent Joe Donnelly. But locals will also need to decide in November on local leaders that will impact their daily lives.

The races for sheriff in Harrison County and Floyd County is being followed by many in the community. The candidates chosen Tuesday on both sides of the aisle in each county bringing experience in law enforcement to the voters.

"I remember growing up and my mom telling me all I ever wanted to be was a policeman," said Brad Shepherd.

Currently a captain with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, Shepherd is running as the Democratic nominee for the top job. After nearly 20 years with the department and years of service in Floyd County before that, Shepherd said he hopes to convince voters he can lead law enforcement as sheriff.

"Having been involved or worked in just about every capacity within the sheriff's department throughout my career which gives me a working knowledge of how things can be done and what we can do to improve," Shepherd said.

Shepherd will face Nick Smith, winner of the Republican nomination in the primary. Our attempts to reach Smith for comment for this story were unsuccessful.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Kentuckian nominated to head CIA earns praise, faces criticism

+ Democrat Liz Watson to take on Hollingsworth following primary win

+ Mike Braun wins Indiana GOP Senate primary

Next door in Floyd County, Democrat Darrell Mills, the former sheriff, is coming out of retirement to challenge Republican Frank Loop, the current sheriff. Mills said he's concerned about "the excessive spending of our current sheriff." If elected, Mills said quality service in the community will be a priority.

"They can look back 36 years and see what kind of employee I've been," said Loop, the incumbent.

Loop was taking down his election signs Wednesday. He said voters want a break from politics for a while.

Loop said he's not concerned about the challenge from Mills in the general election, adding that his public service record is an open book to voters, including his time spent as sheriff over the last four years. With the primary behind, Loop says he's ready for Mills' challenge.

"The fact that somebody served before and now they're retired really doesn't have any bearing to me. I think it's about how I can sell myself to the public and we'll go forward from there," Loop said. "I feel like we'll be successful. It's a different campaign from what it was four years ago or even 12 years ago and I feel confident about that."

Both of the sheriff's races will be determined by voters in Indiana's General Election on Tuesday, November 6.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.