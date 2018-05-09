International Bar-B-Q Festival gets ready for weekend

Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson is ready to see the city on the interstate map (WFIE)

Every year thousands flock to Owensboro for the annual BBQ Festival and this is the 40th anniversary.

Everyone in Owensboro looks forward to the second weekend in May because that means barbeque will fill the streets and your stomach. This year is supposed to be bigger and better than ever.

Thousands will flock the downtown area and riverfront on Friday and Saturday. And this year even more music and food is expected.

Preparations have already begun with placements of electrical boxes and marking for where vendors will set up.

But a lot of work will start on Thursday, including closing down roads and getting vendors parked in their assigned spot.

BBQ festival officials tell us the board works on the event all year long, but it wouldn't be possible without the hundreds of volunteers over the weekend.

"I'm going to say there's probably 500-600 people that are actually participating and volunteering time," said co-chair of the festival Sharon NeSmith. "But again those 35 board members, they're the key in the circle to getting everything started and making sure everything goes smoothly and is coordinated."

The fun and great food all starts on Friday at 5 and then again on Saturday starting at 8 in the morning.

Joey Chestnut will be defending his title on Saturday afternoon at the mutton sandwich eating contest.

