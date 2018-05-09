New Spottsville Elementary school could open this fall

Students at Henderson's Spottsville Elementary have more than summer break to look forward to.

They could be learning in their brand new school as early as this fall.

For the past several months, staff and students at Spottsville elementary have watched the progress of their new school.

"It looked like they weren't going to get it done, but they've gotten a lot done in a month," 4th grader Sonny Shelton said.

On Wednesday, workers continued working on the roof, along with laying brick on the exterior.

Some windows have also already been installed.

The new school is two stories, with more than 75,000 square feet. It can accommodate 700 students, with 30 classrooms.

And we learned everybody is looking forward to something different.

"They're going to have new technology and a bigger library so we can read more," 3rd grader, Claire Lee said.

"The gym is going to be one of the biggest in the district, so I'm really looking forward to that," Shelton added.

"More security in our school with our 'ident-a-kid' and the doors will be locked as soon as the kids come in, so no one will be able to come in unless you ring a bell and have a license," Secretary, Ms. Chicky Duncan explained.

Without any major delays, staff and students may be able to get into the new school at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year.

