Louisville vets seeing more cases of canine flu

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New efforts are underway to stop the spread of canine influenza. The disease is highly contagious but is preventable.

Experts at BluePearl Veterinary Partners says there is a large number of dogs in Louisville suffering from flu-like symptoms. If your dog exhibits flu-like signs - such as coughing, nasal discharge, lack of appetite - you should contact your vet immediately, but be sure to call before you bring your dog inside the clinic.

"Call before you come," said Dr. Rebecca Rittenberg of BluePearl, "because it is very contagious and so we don't want it coming into the hospital because we have the potential that we could spread it to our other patients. So we'll have you call before you come and we'll meet you outside. We'll put on our full gear and we'll get a history from you, do a physical exam and decide whether this is concerning for the flu."

Dogs with the flu can stay contagious for up to 24 days after being infected. If your dog is diagnosed with a suspected case of the flu, Dr. Rittenberg says it is important that you not take them to a groomer, have them around other dogs or boarding facility. if you are going out of town, Dr. Rittenberg recommends that you hire a pet sitter.

