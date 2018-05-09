Grim discovery under abandoned trailer confirmed to be human remains

This is the abandoned trailer where the human remains were found. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

WORTHVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A small community in Carroll County is abuzz after a story first reported by WAVE 3 News.

Monday, a dog discovered bones underneath an abandoned trailer off Highway 227.

Wednesday, the Carroll County coroner, David Wilhoite, confirmed the bones are human remains.

Reporter Maira Ansari went back to the Worthville community on Wednesday. Once WAVE 3 News reported on the bones being found, everyone in town was talking about it.

"It's all over social media," Crystal Roger said.

Added Worthville resident Gary Howell: "My sister told me about it. She said turn your TV on WAVE TV 3."

The remains were found at an abandoned trailer off Faith Street at Worthville Manor.

"It's like we are family, and for this to happen is unusual," Worthville resident Jeanie Rider said.

Rocks the Rottweiler found the bones.

"Came out the front door and my dog was going crazy," Rocks' owner Tammy Sculley said. "He had a bone in his mouth. Looks like a fake skull. So, I got it and took it out and he ran right back and got another jaw there and partial of a skull."

"We thought they were fake," nearby resident Sarah Norman said. "We were gonna put them in a fish tank."

Good thing they didn't.

Instead, Tammy Sculley took the bones her dog found over to the Carroll County Sheriff's office. That's when the coroner confirmed they are human bones.

No information has been released about what could have happened. Who they were, how they died, and how long they have been there is still unknown.

The trashed mobile home has been there for about five years, the property owner said.

"I drive past it every day and yes it's an eyesore," Rider said.

An eyesore, but no one in Worthville expected human bones to be under it. Everyone is wondering the same thing -- what happened?

"I'm just curious like everyone else," Rogers said. "I want to know too."

Howell added: "They should find out who they was."

"Something like that happening here just don't seem right but, ya never know," Rider said.

Wilhoite said he and the sheriff's office will be back out to the trailer on Thursday to investigate further. WAVE 3 News will bring you updates on this story as they become available.

