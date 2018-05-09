Suspect in murder of Derby tourist pleads guilty - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Suspect in murder of Derby tourist pleads guilty

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Fahed Abu-Diab (Source: WAVE 3 News) Fahed Abu-Diab (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Scott Hunter (Source: House on Parliament Facebook page) Scott Hunter (Source: House on Parliament Facebook page)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man charged with the murder a Canadian tourist attending the Kentucky Derby three years ago could spend 35 years in prison.
 
Fahed Abu-Diab entered guilty pleas to robbery and murder charges. Abu-Diab and two others, Tyrone Thomas and Fatima Abu-Diab, were where arrested for the robbery and murder of Scott Hunter, of Toronto, Ontario on May 2, 2015.

Fatima Abu-Diab is the sister of Fahed; Thomas is Fatima's boyfriend.

Hunter was robbed and shot while walking back to his hotel after the race.

Formal sentencing will take place on Dec. 4.

