Suspect in murder of Derby tourist pleads guilty

Fahed Abu-Diab entered guilty pleas to robbery and murder charges. Abu-Diab and two others, Tyrone Thomas and Fatima Abu-Diab, were where arrested for the robbery and murder of Scott Hunter, of Toronto, Ontario on May 2, 2015.

Fatima Abu-Diab is the sister of Fahed; Thomas is Fatima's boyfriend.

Hunter was robbed and shot while walking back to his hotel after the race.

Formal sentencing will take place on Dec. 4.

