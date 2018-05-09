Greek Life social activities immediately suspended at Murray State University

According to the office of student affairs, all Greek Life social activities at Murray State University have been immediately suspended.(Source: Murray State University)

According to the office of student affairs, all Greek Life social activities at Murray State University have been immediately suspended.

Here is the statement from Murray State Vice President of University Advancement, Adrienne King Ed.D:

"Murray State University holds high standards regarding the conduct of our student organizations. Based on national trends, and our own review of reports involving Greek activities, and the implementation and enforcement of the Greek Social Event policy, the University has suspended all social activities within the Greek Life community, effective immediately. In order for us to promote and execute the core values of Greek Life – leadership, scholarship, service and philanthropy, and personal growth opportunities – we must pause to assess our current policies and procedures to determine what, if any, changes are needed.”

It's not clear the exact reason why Greek Life social events have been suspended.

According to a local newspaper, a student reported to campus police a sexual assault that happened at an off-campus fraternity house on Sunday, May 6.

We have reached out to the Murray State Police and the Murray Police Department for confirmation. It's not clear if these two stories are related at this time.

We will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.

