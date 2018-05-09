Family says man killed in east Louisville was looking for quieter life

The victim's neighbor, Brittain Aaron, said she's never had any problems at the complex -- until last night. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The apartment building is in east Louisville off Westport Road. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Alagie Cessay was found shot to death in the Stonegate Manor Apartments. (Source: Family photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man killed at an apartment complex in east Louisville on Tuesday night had moved to Louisville from New York City.

Alagie Cessay, 25, was found shot multiple times at an apartment complex off Westport Road, where he lived.

In a time when people rarely know their neighbors, one woman said it's different at Stonegate Manor Apartments.

"He is one of those people that everyone wanted to be around," the victim's neighbor, Brittain Aaron, said. "It was hard to not be positive or happy around him. He would grill out every day. It was nice and he would have everyone over on his porch."

Aaron lived across the hall from Cessay, she said everyone called him 'C.'

"He has lived here for about a year or a year and half," Aaron recalled.

On Tuesday night, Cessay's short time in Louisville came to an end.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said he died of multiple gunshot wounds. Police found him in an apartment above the one he shared with his uncle.

"I've never heard anything bad about this apartment complex," Aaron said. "I've loved it since I lived here -- until last night."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Third Grayson County High School teacher in 2 years charged with child sex abuse

+ Greek Life social activities immediately suspended at Murray State University

+ Suspect in murder of Derby tourist pleads guilty

Cessay's uncle said the young man moved to Louisville from New York City for a quieter life.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting, but neighbors hope an arrest is made soon.

"I hope they catch him," Aaron said. "I hope that justice is served at the end of the day, and they find out who did this because C didn't deserve this."

Anyone with information should call the Louisville Metro Police Department's anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.