NKY company, police team up to give disabled woman new set of wheels

A Cold Spring police officer's act of kindness impacted the woman on the receiving end so much, she said what he did for her changed her life. (Source: Cold Spring Police)

A northern Kentucky woman says her life has changed for the better thanks to a random act of kindness from a northern Kentucky business and police department.

The trek from Vickie Ashcraft's Highland Heights home to the Boost Mobile store in Cold Spring is about 2.5 miles, but on Tuesday, the trip took more than four hours.

Ashcraft wasn't able to catch her typical bus route, so with her service dog in tow, the 60-year-old traveled via her electric scooter chair to pay her phone bill.

During the four-hour trip, Ashcraft's 12-year-old scooter was malfunctioning and died by the time she made it to the store.

Unsure how she'd make it back home, Ashcraft reached out to police for help.

Sgt. Andy Hyett took the call and responded. He gave Ashcraft and her canine a ride home.

"He's my hero," Ashcraft said.

However, after dropping Ashcraft off, Sgt. Hyett said he left with lingering concerns about her safety due to the condition of her scooter.

"I told her about me being worried for her safety, and I just felt that chair wasn't good enough," Sgt. Hyett said.

Seeking a safer option, Sgt. Hyett went to Patient Aids in Wilder and spoke to the manager, John. The company ultimately decided to donate a scooter to the police department. Sgt. Hyett, with the police chief by his side, then returned to Ashcraft's residence to give her a new mode of transportation.

"He pulled it up and there was my (new) scooter, two pieces, and I was like oh my God," Ashcraft said.

Sgt. Hyett said Ashcraft is one of the most grateful people he has ever encountered.

"That's definitely one of the top days I've had, and I've been doing this for 24 years," Sgt. Hyett said. "Definitely one of the top days."

It's a moment, a memory, that Ashcraft said changed her and her life for the better in more ways than one.

"My life is so much richer tonight. It's not because I got a new scooter," Ashcraft said. "I've got new transportation, but I have a young man in my life who truly, he saved my life."

Ashcraft said she not only came out of this with a new scooter and new friends, she also got a Cold Spring Police Department baseball cap.

She now calls Sgt. Hyett her newly "adopted son" and said she hopes what he did for her will inspire others to commit acts of kindness.

