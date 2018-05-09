CASTING CALL: Child actors wanted for part in touring Broadway musical

Lulu appears with her mother, Jenna, in the musical's finale. (Source: PNC Broadway of Louisville)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A touring Broadway show is looking to cast two local girls to perform in a one-week show run at the Kentucky Center.

The Tony-nominated musical "Waitress" is coming to Louisville from Tuesday, June 26 to Sunday, July 1. There will be 8 shows over the course of the week.

"Waitress" is about Jenna -- a talented pie baker who works at a local diner and feels stuck in a loveless marriage. Her daughter, Lulu, is what saves her. For more on the musical, click or tap here.

Lulu is the character that will be filled by a local actor. Girls trying for the part must be younger then 5 years and 3 months, and shorter than 4'2" -- no exceptions.

Twins and siblings may also audition.

Those interested in their child(ren) trying out for the part must sign them up by clicking or tapping here. Only 60 actors will be seen.

The audition is Wednesday, May 23 at 5 p.m. at the Kentucky Center. Girls will be asked to read two lines from the show.

The process will last about two hours, according to a press release by PNC Broadway in Louisville.

Parents should bring a current headshot and resume for their child(ren) if possible. However, a headshot, resume and acting experience isn't required.

Two actors will be cast. Each girl will perform in four shows.

For more answers to frequently asked questions, follow the link for signing up a child.

"Waitress" will cast locals in each of the cities on its tour.

