County judge candidate in Kentucky launches contest to win AR-15

As candidates for Gr ant County Judge Executive gear up to face off in the upcoming primary, one of them is taking a unique approach to reach more voters.

He is offering a semi-automatic gun.

Myron Miller plans to give away an AR-15 to a random person selected for registering their information on his website.

"It's a perfectly legal firearm. Firearms are rooted in our culture in this county. There's no reason we can't give away a gun," said Miller.

The County Judge Executive position helps manage the county and budget. A few people in the community don't like the idea of a politician handing out a gun, but most of the people in the area that spoke with FOX19 don't seem to have a problem with it.

One of Miller's Democratic opponents also didn't seem to mind.

"As far as giving away an AR-15 and why someone would want one -- that's up to them," said Debby Lucas Angel.

After repeated school shootings across the country and one earlier this year in Kentucky, some stores have decided to pull the semi-automatic weapon off of their shelves.

"I feel like a lot of families are dealing with a lot of violence and we're scared as parents," said Holly Hess, a Gr ant County resident.

Resident Nicole Schaffeld supports the giveaway.

"Honestly in today's world I think it's a good idea and as long as it gets in the correct hands of people and they know exactly what to do with it, I think it's a great thing to do," she said.

Miller says the giveaway is no different than any other one.

"I don't think we have a gun problem in our country. We have a heart problem. We have a mental health problem. There's no reason a firearm can't be safe," said Miller.

Some parents say they hope the free gun also comes with a safety lesson.

"That's not a gun that everybody gets familiar with and gets to shoot every day, so truly I believe if he wants to give that away, I think that's great but I think he ought to teach the safety with whoever wins the gun," said Hess.

According to the contest rules posted on Miller's website the person who wins the firearm must be at least 21 years old. The winner is subject to a background check. The registration for the giveaway ends one day before the primary election, which is on May 22.

