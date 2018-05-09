Grayson County High School teacher charged with sex abuse, child porn

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police confirmed a Grayson County High School teacher faces charges of sexual abuse and child porn.

Roger Williams, 62, was arrested Wednesday by KSP. Our news gathering partner, K105, reported Williams is a word processing teacher at the high school.

Police charged Williams with first-degree sexual abuse and possessing/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. First-degree sexual abuse is a charge which is only used when an alleged victim is a minor.

K105 also reported Williams is the brother of Grayson County Commonwealth Attorney David Williams.

William's arrest marks the third time a Grayson County High School teacher has been arrested on child sex-related charges in the last 18 months.

Other teachers facing charges are Jonathan Jones and former head baseball coach Gavin Logsdon.

Logsdon was indicted by a grand jury on rape charges after police said he admitted to having sex with a 17-year-old student. He is still awaiting trial, after the first attempt ended in a mistrial. According to K105, attorneys could not seat a jury in Grayson County to try Logsdon.

Williams is being held in the Grayson County Detention Center.

