UPDATE: Grayson County High School notified police on teacher charged with sex abuse, child porn

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police confirmed a Grayson County High School teacher faces charges of sexual abuse and child porn.

Roger Williams, 62, was arrested Wednesday by KSP. Our news gathering partner, K105, reported Williams is a word processing teacher at the high school.

Police charged Williams with first-degree sexual abuse and possessing/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. First-degree sexual abuse is a charge which is only used when an alleged victim is a minor.

K105 also reported Williams is the brother of Grayson County Commonwealth Attorney David Williams.

In a statement, Grayson County Schools said they notified the Kentucky State Police on Wednesday of allegations regarding a teacher at Grayson County High School. Those allegations led to the arrest of Roger Williams, the statement released on Thursday said.

GCS said they will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement.

William's arrest marks the third time a Grayson County High School teacher has been arrested on child sex-related charges in the last 18 months.

Other teachers facing charges are Jonathan Jones and former head baseball coach Gavin Logsdon.

Logsdon was indicted by a grand jury on rape charges after police said he admitted to having sex with a 17-year-old student. He is still awaiting trial, after the first attempt ended in a mistrial. According to K105, attorneys could not seat a jury in Grayson County to try Logsdon.

Williams is being held in the Grayson County Detention Center.

On Thursday afternoon, Grayson County Schools issued an official statement on Williams' arrest. The full statement can be found below:

