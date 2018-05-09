UPDATE: Grayson County High School notified police on teacher charged with sex abuse, child porn

Animal cruelty cases need to carry more weight and jail time for their seriousness, Clark County Prosecutor Mull said.More >>
Animal cruelty cases need to carry more weight and jail time for their seriousness, Clark County Prosecutor Mull said.More >>
After five months, repairs to the East End Tunnel are set to be completed soon and a ban on hazardous materials traffic lifted.More >>
After five months, repairs to the East End Tunnel are set to be completed soon and a ban on hazardous materials traffic lifted.More >>
Police are responding to a shooting in Old Louisville, Metrosafe said.More >>
Police are responding to a shooting in Old Louisville, Metrosafe said.More >>
Kentucky State Police confirmed a Grayson County High School teacher faces charges of sexual abuse and child porn.More >>
Kentucky State Police confirmed a Grayson County High School teacher faces charges of sexual abuse and child porn.More >>
Letterman has completed a 30-day quarantine and will soon join 34-year-old female rhino Sindi in the exhibit.More >>
Letterman has completed a 30-day quarantine and will soon join 34-year-old female rhino Sindi in the exhibit.More >>