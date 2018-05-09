How could state takeover affect the JCPS teacher contract?

Concerns have been raised about teachers contracts not doing enough to get quality teachers into priority schools. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The collective bargaining agreement between Jefferson County Public Schools and the teachers union, JCTA, is almost up.

JCTA President Brent McKim said negotiations between the union and the district are set to begin sometime in the next couple of weeks. But, if the two can't agree on a new contract by the time the state takes over, the district will no longer have power in what happens.

"Our goal would be to have our contract renegotiated before the current one expires at the end of June," McKim said.

In the Kentucky Department of Education's recommendation of state management, the letter said they would be in control of any future negotiations with teachers.

However, the JCPS Board of Education still has control in current negotiations as long as they get it done before the takeover. If the state takes control before both sides agree on the contract, Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis would be the one negotiating with the teachers union.

"It's not ideal to change bargaining teams in the middle of negotiations," McKim said. "But ultimately we are going to respect the process that's in the contract and honor it and go through it regardless of who's on the other side of the table."

The Kentucky Pastors in Action Coalition has spoken in support of the state takeover.

At Tuesday's JCPS board meeting, operating officer Pastor Jerry Stephenson called the teachers contract "the greatest hindrance to the education of our children of color."

McKim said the current contract calls for incentives for those teaching in priority schools. Priority schools are low performers when compared with the rest of the district. They get special attention to raise student achievement. There are currently 18 priority schools in JCPS.

The JCTA contract also gives those schools are given advantages in the hiring process.

"Ultimately, you cannot trap a teacher in a school," McKim said. "If it comes down to it they will either leave the district or leave the profession if they're really unhappy. So we need to create a situation where teachers feel good about being in priority schools."

McKim said over the last year he's spoken to teachers throughout the district to see what they want in their next contract.

"If they feel like there's a good partnership in the school, where they make a difference not only with kids but with what happens in the building, that's really helpful for keeping and attracting teachers," he said.

JCTA will host a forum Thursday night to answer any questions about the possible state takeover. It's scheduled for 7 p.m. at King Solomon Baptist Church.

