Clarksville officials want public opinion on 'action sport park'

Some ideas for an action sport park include the pictures shown here. (Source: City of Clarksville)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Clarksville officials are looking for public input on a plan to pump new life into an underused park.

What started as a project to fix drainage issues in Colgate Park could evolve into a sport park and center of community activity. The park is located in the shadow of the iconic Colgate clock.

"This project is just a little bit north (of the Colgate clock)," project manager Robert Huckaby said. "It's already a well-utilized space. Clarksville's made some big investments in their aquatic center. And this would just look to compliment a lot of the activities and a lot of the investments the town is looking to make in the region."

The idea being floated to the public is the development of an action sport park with a special track for skateboarders and BMX bikers.

"People are hanging out there and posting from there because it's a very social activity," Kanten Russell, Action Sport Group designer, said. "Kind of gives it an identity and really sets it apart from anything that's being done in the country."

A survey was launched Wednesday seeking ideas from the public. Plans are preliminary.

There is no specific design for the proposed sport park and no funding has been allocated.

