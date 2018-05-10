Teen accused of going door-to-door, scamming Scott County residents out of money

Residents who believe they were a victim of the crime should call police. (Source: Raycom News Network)

SCOTT COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Police believe a southern Indiana juvenile who said he was collecting money for school, was stealing the money.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office said the juvenile was going door to door, telling residents he played for various high school athletic programs, and asking for money for a fundraiser.

On Monday, he knocked on a door and was greeted by a Scott County Jail official.

When he couldn't give specific information about his fundraiser, the official became suspicious and called police. That's when officers said the juvenile admitted to soliciting the money.

It was later determined he was on home incarceration out of Clark County, and had removed his tracking bracelet.

The teen, who is not being identified, faces fraud charges. He is being held in the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

If any Scott County residents believe they were a victim of a similar crime, call the sheriff's office at 812-752-8400.

