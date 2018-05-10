Florence Freedom kicks off season with home derby, Reds legends

Thursday is opening night for Florence Freedom.

The minor league baseball team is launching its season with a home derby at UC Health Stadium in Florence featuring Cincinnati Reds legends and a helicopter flying in the first pitch ball.

The Freedom will be defending its Frontier League West Division title with the winningest season in franchise history in 2017.

Gates open at 5:35 p.m.

The home run derby featuring Dmitri Young, Reggie Sanders and Pokey Reese is set to begin at 6:15 p.m.

The Freedom will take on the Joliet Slammers at 7:05 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $9 to $16.

Purchase here: http://www.florencefreedom.com/

