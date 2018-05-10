Woman angry at utility worker, leaves her suspended in lift - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Woman angry at utility worker, leaves her suspended in lift

Police in New Jersey say a woman got angry at a cable TV worker and left him stranded in the air. (Source: Toby Talbot/AP) Police in New Jersey say a woman got angry at a cable TV worker and left him stranded in the air. (Source: Toby Talbot/AP)

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey say a woman got angry at a cable TV worker and left her stranded in the air.

Police say the dispute started in Ridgewood on Monday between a woman and an Optimum employee. The Record reports the 59-year-old woman turned off the worker's truck while she was in the lift, leaving her stuck in midair.

Police say the woman took "utility property" before walking away.

Optimum says in a statement that the safety of its employees is their top priority and they're pleased their worker wasn't harmed.

The woman was charged with harassment, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing. She was released from custody with a pending court date.

No names have been released.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the employee was a woman, not a man.

___

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

