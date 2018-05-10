Lawsuit filed in Radcliff foster child death

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in a foster child death case WAVE 3 News raised questions about in an exclusive investigation.



Hunter Payton, 4, was one of three children taken away from their parents last year by the state and placed in a foster home in Radcliff.



Three months later, Hunter died of a fractured skull.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Answers elusive in child's death while in state foster care

+ Hardin Co. man charged with murder in foster child’s death

His parents said they had complained to the state about bruising on Hunter while he was in foster care, and they were told several different stories about how he died in an accidental fall.



Months after our report, Billy Embry-Martin, 33, was charged with murder.



The lawsuit accuses him and his husband, Travis Embry-Martin, of "violent punishment, physical abuse and denial of food."



Billy Embry-Martin is free on bond awaiting a December trial on the murder charge.



Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.