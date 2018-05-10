Lawsuit filed in Radcliff foster child death

Hunter Payton, 4, was one of three children taken away from their parents last year by the state and placed in a foster home in Radcliff.More >>
Hunter Payton, 4, was one of three children taken away from their parents last year by the state and placed in a foster home in Radcliff.More >>
Ford will temporarily shut down production of its F-150 trucks because of a fire at a supplier's plant.More >>
Ford will temporarily shut down production of its F-150 trucks because of a fire at a supplier's plant.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
Kentucky State Police confirmed a Grayson County High School teacher faces charges of sexual abuse and child porn.More >>
Kentucky State Police confirmed a Grayson County High School teacher faces charges of sexual abuse and child porn.More >>
Police found 25-year-old Alagie Cessay shot to death in an apartment above the one he shared with his uncle.More >>
Police found 25-year-old Alagie Cessay shot to death in an apartment above the one he shared with his uncle.More >>