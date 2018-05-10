WAVE 3 News Guest Editorial - May 8, 2018: National Salvation Army Week

By Major Roy Williams

Salvation Army of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hello, I am Major Roy Williams the Area Commander for The Salvation Army of Louisville.

In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower designated a National Salvation Army week as a reminder to all Americans to give freely of themselves and to serve the needs of "OTHERS" who are less fortunate. Next week we will be celebrating the 65th annual National Salvation Army Week in Louisville.

It is a week where we celebrate and Thank YOU, our friends, volunteers, sponsors and donors whose support is at work 365 days a year. We are providing shelter for nearly 200 homeless men, women, veterans and children each night, serving over 100,000 meals for the hungry, providing a Pathway of Hope to families breaking a cycle of poverty, responding during times of disaster when all hope is lost, and together we share joy to more than 7,000 children who wake up Christmas morning to gifts and clothing.

The word "OTHERS" summarizes the mission of The Salvation Army. It is a constant reminder for each of us as we The Salvation Army Fights for Louisville, fulfills our promise of "DOING THE MOST GOOD" and continues meeting basic human needs in HIS name without discrimination.

I am honored to share that recently WAVE 3 News was presented The Salvation Army OTHERS award for exemplifying an extraordinary spirit of community service. We thank you for partnering with The Salvation Army to improve lives!

In closing, stop by and say hello if you see the Salvation Army Canteen next week, and I encourage YOU to think of "OTHERS", to join us in the fight, and find ways that you can positively impact someone’s life, just as your Salvation Army has done in Louisville for 135 years.

Thank you and God Bless.

