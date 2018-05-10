Search for man possibly attacked by gator in FL finds body of woman

A teenager in Orlando died of an apparent alligator attack while swimming in a retention pond. (Source: Pixabay, file image)

ORLANDO, FL (WKMG/CNN/RNN) - Search crews said Thursday they discovered a body while searching for a teen male they believed had been attacked by an alligator, but they found the body of a woman instead.

A representative from the Orange County Sheriff's Office said there were no signs of trauma found on the body of the partially clothed woman, who appeared to be in her teens or early 20s. The search began when a witness told police someone had gone under the water in a fenced-off retention pond after yelling, "It bit me."

The witness said he'd seen a shirtless boy through binoculars, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Jeff Williamson with the sheriff's office said deputies had knocked on doors in the area to ask if anyone they knew was missing. They also checked for reports of missing persons but found none for either a man or a woman, they said.

Police have not publicly identified the woman but indicated they may know her identity, the Sentinel reported.

Crews on Wednesday used sonar devices for hours trying to find the alleged victim. The incident happened around noon local time.

An alligator about 6-feet long was spotted during the search.

"My understanding is that is not large enough to take a grown man down," Williamson said. "We don't know if that is the case or not."

Ruben Perez lives a block away from the retention pond. He saw an alligator in the area two days ago.

"It would come out, and the tail go like that and he was swimming towards me and I was like, 'See you later. Time to go,'" Perez said.

Copyright 2018 WKMG via CNN. Raycom News Network contributed to the report. All rights reserved.