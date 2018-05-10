KY 139 North now cleared in Trigg Co. after log truck, tractor c - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

KY 139 North now cleared in Trigg Co. after log truck, tractor crash

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said this is a log truck vs tractor crash. Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said this is a log truck vs tractor crash.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A crash is now cleared at KY 139 North at the 21 mile-marker in Trigg County, Kentucky.

All lanes are now open.

Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it was a log truck vs tractor crash. The cab of the log truck and the cultivator being pulled by the tractor were entangled.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly