KY 139 North now cleared in Trigg Co. after log truck, tractor crash

Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said this is a log truck vs tractor crash.

A crash is now cleared at KY 139 North at the 21 mile-marker in Trigg County, Kentucky.

All lanes are now open.

Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it was a log truck vs tractor crash. The cab of the log truck and the cultivator being pulled by the tractor were entangled.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.