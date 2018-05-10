State: High court shouldn't review 'Making a Murderer' case - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

State: High court shouldn't review 'Making a Murderer' case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Department of Justice attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a request to review the conviction of an inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" documentary series.

Brendan Dassey's attorneys have argued for years that investigators coerced him into confessing that he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005. Dassey was 16 at the time.

A federal judge overturned Dassey's conviction in 2016 but a federal appeals court reinstated the conviction in December. Dassey's attorneys asked the Supreme Court in February to review the case.

State Justice Department attorneys argue in briefs filed Thursday that investigators used standard techniques and that Dassey confessed because he had a guilty conscience. They also said they don't think the case is an appropriate venue for weighing changes to juvenile interrogation law.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators

    Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators

    Thursday, May 10 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-05-10 06:21:45 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 4:12 PM EDT2018-05-10 20:12:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Visitors take pictures as Kilauea's summit crater glows red in Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Geologists warned Wednesday that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks a...(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Visitors take pictures as Kilauea's summit crater glows red in Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Geologists warned Wednesday that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks a...
    Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could soon send rocks and ash shooting out of its summit crater.More >>
    Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could soon send rocks and ash shooting out of its summit crater.More >>

  • Nurse charged in death of former Trump adviser's father

    Nurse charged in death of former Trump adviser's father

    Thursday, May 10 2018 2:11 PM EDT2018-05-10 18:11:52 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 4:12 PM EDT2018-05-10 20:12:22 GMT
    A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, at Philadelphia senior care facility. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, at Philadelphia senior care facility. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, at Philadelphia senior care facility.

    More >>

    A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, at Philadelphia senior care facility.

    More >>

  • Yale: Officers admonished white student for calling police

    Yale: Officers admonished white student for calling police

    Thursday, May 10 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-05-10 15:21:05 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 4:12 PM EDT2018-05-10 20:12:17 GMT
    A Yale administrator says the university police officers who responded to a call about a black graduate student who had fallen asleep in the common area of a campus residence admonished the white student who...More >>
    A Yale administrator says the university police officers who responded to a call about a black graduate student who had fallen asleep in the common area of a campus residence admonished the white student who reported it.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly