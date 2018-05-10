Louisville Zoo welcomes new rhino

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo has a new resident.

Letterman is a 3-year-old southern white rhinoceros who comes to Louisville from The Wilds in southeast Ohio. Columbus Zoo director Jack Hanna named him after friend and former late night TV host David Letterman.

Letterman has completed a 30-day quarantine and will soon join 34-year-old female rhino Sindi in the exhibit.

The Zoo says introductions of unfamiliar rhinos can often result in sparring from both males and females, which is normal behavior; both rhinos will be closely monitored. They explained that once the rhinos are familiar with each other and their roles are established, they will usually engage in calmer interactions.

