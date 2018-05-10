Authorities call fire at firefighter's home 'suspicious'

Authorities say a fire at a home belonging to a firefighter in Owensboro is suspicious. (WFIE)

Authorities say a fire at a home belonging to a firefighter in Owensboro is suspicious.

The fire broke out late Thursday morning at a house in the 4900 block of Cambridge Dr.

A neighbor told Evan Gorman that he smelled smoke and saw flames coming from the home when he walked outside. He called 911 and then he and another neighbor tried to use garden hoses to put the flames out before firefighters arrived.

No one was home when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported.

State police say it looks like the fire started in a back bedroom.

The cause is under investigation by state police and state fire marshal.

