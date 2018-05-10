USOC calls sex-trafficking lawsuit 'calculated to offend'

By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer
DENVER (AP) - A U.S. Olympic Committee spokesman is portraying a sex-trafficking lawsuit filed against the federation as one "calculated to provoke and offend" rather than seek justice.
Last week, four taekwondo athletes sued the USOC and USA Taekwondo, alleging they allowed athletes to train and compete with "known predator coaches." They listed two-time gold medalist Steven Lopez and his brother, Jean, in the lawsuit, as well. Both are under investigation by the U.S. Center for SafeSport.
USOC spokesman Patrick Sandusky said that while criticism of the case does not extend to the athletes who are suing, the complaint, "appears to be a cynical attempt by counsel to subvert important protective laws with the goal of sensationalizing this case."
Also recently, Martha and Bela Karolyi sued the USOC seeking damages for the canceled sale of their famed Texas training center - a transaction that tanked in the wake of sex-abuse cases involving team doctor Larry Nassar.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from TrumpMore >>
Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from TrumpMore >>
Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeksMore >>
Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeksMore >>
Detainees freed from prison in North Korea head home for a middle-of-the night celebration featuring President Donald TrumpMore >>
Detainees freed from prison in North Korea head home for a middle-of-the night celebration featuring President Donald TrumpMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal governmentMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal governmentMore >>
Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accompliceMore >>
Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accompliceMore >>
Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"More >>
Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"More >>
Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranMore >>
Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranMore >>
Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibilityMore >>
Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibilityMore >>