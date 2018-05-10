Murray PD hosting memorial service

Murray Police Department is hosting a police memorial service during National Police Week.

The service will be held at the Murray City Cemetery on Tuesday, May 15 at 10 a.m.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.

The Police Memorial Service will include speaker Steven Hunter.

The Murray Police Department Honor Guard and representatives from other local law enforcement agencies will conduct a wreath and flag ceremony at the service.

