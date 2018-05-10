WAVE 3 News Editorial - May 10, 2018: Plenty to Cheer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Plenty to cheer about this week.

Volunteers of America is significantly expanding key drug intervention and treatment programs, with a new state-of-the art VOA Recovery facility that will also double the capacity to serve pregnant and parenting moms at Freedom House, its nationally recognized addiction recovery program.



Cheers to the volunteers who helped make the Kentucky Derby Festival a tremendous success and the Give a Day Week of Service another record breaker, with over 205,000 volunteers and acts of compassion.

Cheers to members of the Kentucky Nurses Association who are volunteering their time this week to administer Hepatitis A vaccines to restaurant works and the general public throughout Louisville and others areas of Kentucky.

Cheers to all teachers as we honor them during national teacher appreciation week. Reach out and thank one of your teachers who impacted your life in a special way. And congratulations to DuPont Manuel High School, just named best high school in Kentucky by U.S. News and Worked Report magazine, as well as North and South Oldham High Schools, Atherton, and Ballard – all named among the top 10 best, and Floyd Central, named among the top 10 best high schools in Indiana.

Cheers to Louisville, ranked by one website as one of the top 10 beer destinations in the world this year, and one of the top 10 coolest cities in America by Forbes magazine.

Cheers to Louisville's Metro Animal Services' for a live release rate for both dogs and cats of over 90 percent, nearly double what is was seven years ago.



And a special cheer to all Moms for extraordinary selfless love and care that make us all better people.



