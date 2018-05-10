Roads closing for BBQ fest in Owensboro - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Roads closing for BBQ fest in Owensboro

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
The International Bar-B-Q Festival begins Friday, May 11 (Source: www.bbqfest.com). The International Bar-B-Q Festival begins Friday, May 11 (Source: www.bbqfest.com).
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Crews are currently putting up barricades and setting up vendors for the Bar-B-Q Festival in Owensboro.

The festivities and food kick off Friday, May 11 at 5 p.m.

Shaelie Clark will be live at the festival on 14 News Sunrise and will talk with eating champ Joey Chesnut.

