Clarksville man charged with animal cruelty in dog's death

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A Clarksville man is behind bars after throwing his dog out the door and into the parking lot of his apartment building. It happened Tuesday night along Irving Drive in Clarksville.

Darius Stokes, 20, told police he got angry with the dog, grabbed it by its scruff and hind legs and threw it out the door.

Police asked to see the dog which had blood on its fur and muzzle and noted that it did not move from its spot on the floor during the police interview with Stokes.

The dog, weighing roughly 25 pounds, was unable to stand up and continued to bleed out of its mouth and nose. Animal Control from Clarksville arrived to take the dog to an animal hospital but the dog died on its way to the hospital.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull is charging Stokes with animal cruelty, but said the punishments available aren't harsh enough for cases of abuse like this. Animal cruelty cases need to carry more weight and jail time for their seriousness, Mull said.

"But with the limited penalties available, what I can tell you is that I will be seeking to have him convicted of the crime and have him sent to jail for an extended period of time sitting in a jail cell for doing this to this animal,” said Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull.

He stressed that these cases are heartbreaking for everyone involved, especially when someone intentionally inflicts pain or hurts an animal that trusts its owner with its life.

If convicted, Stokes could face up to one year in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

