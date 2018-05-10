Police responding to shooting in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a shooting in Old Louisville, Metrosafe said.

A call came in around 4:22 p.m. of a person shot at the intersection of Fourth and Oak Streets.

First responders arrived at the location to find one person shot.

The Louisville Metro Police Department's Fourth Division, LMPD Homicide Squad, Emergency Metro Services and Louisville Fire Department were all on scene.

More information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD.

