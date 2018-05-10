East End Tunnel repairs near completion

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After five months, repairs to the East End Tunnel are set to be complete soon.

The cold weather in January caused a glitch in the tunnel's electronic system. Frozen pipes then resulted in faulty sprinklers, leading to a temporary ban on hazardous materials traffic.

Officials say leak repairs related to the fire suppression issues will be conducted next week. It's likely the tunnel will reopen to hazardous material traffic in two weeks.

Since the ban, trucks carrying hazardous materials have had to come into downtown Louisville and cross the Ohio River using the Abraham Lincoln Bridge on I-65.

