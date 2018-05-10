Renovation brings new affordable housing options to Owensboro

Inside, there are a mix of one bed, one bath and two bed, two baths units.(WFIE)

A historic downtown Owensboro building that was home to several businesses for more than century will soon be home for several families.

Renovations have been underway for more than one year. We were invited on a tour and joined long-time former employees.



In only one word, Clarence Reynolds describes recent renovations at the former MPD and GE building.

"Fantastic," he stated.

Reynolds spent decades working there.

"He was certainly instrumental in the success that this business had and the entire corporation," former employee Charles Mattingly explained.

Reynolds and his wife Suzy along with other former employees were invited see the upgrades Thursday morning.

The building has three stories and a basement which are now converted to 24 income-restricted apartments.

Inside, there are a mix of one bed, one bath and two bed, two baths units.

"Have to have a job, good credit history; have to be in good standing with the former landlord," Managing Director of Cohen Esrey Development Group Tom Anderson said.

Reynolds says he wasn't too keen on the transition.

"Because my workplace wasn't all that holy," Reynolds laughed.

The building is now named in his honor. His dedication is undeniable.

"I never asked them to do anything that I wouldn't do for myself," Reynolds told us.

Managers tell us about 10 apartments have already been reserved.

The group is waiting on their certificate of occupancy from the city. Once that is awarded, people can begin moving in.

"This is not what I expected. I expected some little small one-bedroom apartments, and this is a very, very nice facility," Mattingly said.

Applications are being accepted now.

