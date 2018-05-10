Man accused of dragging LMDC officer charged

Blanton was in court in Hardin County on Thursday for other charges. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of dragging a Louisville Department of Metro Corrections Officer has been charged with the assault of a police officer, wanton endangerment and fleeing or evading police.

Michael Blanton allegedly dragged a Home Incarceration Program Officer with his car while trying to flee from police on Saturday night. Charges against him were filed on Friday.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: LMDC officer dragged by suspect while tracking down man on HIP

On Thursday, Blanton appeared in court in on other charges in Hardin County. Blanton is facing a DUI charge and multiple failure to appears out of Hardin County. During the hearing, the judge said Blanton had more charges pending and was expected back in court on Friday.

Fraternal Order of Police President Tracy Dotson confirmed to WAVE 3 News that the injured LMDC officer suffered a back injury and was at home recovering.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.