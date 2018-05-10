Man accused of dragging LMDC officer with car in court

Michael Blanton was in court on Thursday for other charges. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Charges are expected soon for the man accused of dragging a Louisville Department of Metro Corrections Officer.

Allegedly, the man drove off while dragging a Home Incarceration Program Officer on Saturday night.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: LMDC officer dragged by suspect while tracking down man on HIP

But today, the suspect, Michael Blanton, appeared in court on other charges. Blanton is facing a DUI charge and multiple failure to appears out of Hardin County.

In court today, the judge did said Blanton has more charges pending and is expected back in court tomorrow.

Fraternal Order of Police President Tracy Dotson confirmed to WAVE 3 News that he injured LMDC officer suffered a back injury and is home recovering.

