Acute hepatitis A cases at Domino's, Old Chicago Pizza

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An employee of Domino's Pizza and an employee of Old Chicago Pizza have both been diagnosed with acute hepatitis A, the Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness said in a statement released Thursday evening.

The Domino's Pizza is located in the 10000 block of Brownsboro Road. Old Chicago Pizza is in the 9000 block of Taylorsville Road.

Customers who ate at the Domino's location from April 15 to April 28, 2018, may have been exposed to the hepatitis A virus.

Customers who ate at Old Chicago Pizza from April 21 to May 5, 2018, may have been exposed to the hepatitis A virus. Old Chicago Pizza customers with questions may also call the restaurant's toll-free hotline at 844-944-0444.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include nausea, decreased appetite, fatigue, stomach pain, darkened urine and jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes).

When a restaurant or food service worker is diagnosed with hepatitis A, they are immediately excluded from work until a medical provider provides a release, the department said. All employees are also vaccinated and the premises are disinfected.

The Domino's Pizza location on Browsboro scored a 100 and 98-A on its last two health inspections, officials said. Old Chicago Pizza scored 96-A and 95-A on its last two health inspections.

“While we have had a very small number of food workers diagnosed with hepatitis A in our community, there still has been NO foodborne transmission,” said Medical Director Dr. Lori Caloia. “Also, our restaurant industry has really stepped up to the plate to get their workers immunized. About 5,000 local food service employees have been vaccinated against hepatitis A.”

People can get sick within 15 to 30 days of being exposed to the virus, so the Kentucky Department of Health has advised people exposed to hepatitis A to monitor symptoms carefully.

