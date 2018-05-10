Shayna Hubers files request to marry fellow inmate

A northern Kentucky woman charged in a high-profile murder case wants to marry another inmate as her case gets ready to head back to court.

Shayna Hubers, 27, filed for a marriage license to wed a fellow inmate at the Campbell County jail, according to the Campbell County Clerk of Courts Jim Luersen.

Hubers is accused of shooting 29-year-old Ryan Poston inside his Highland Heights apartment in 2012. Hubers and Poston dated on-and-off for two years before he was killed. Hubers claimed she shot him in self-defense.

Commonwealth Attorney Michelle Snodgrass is focused on the retrial, hoping justice is served for the Poston family. Snodgrass says she’s refusing to give the jailhouse drama any attention.

“I don't think it really matters," she said. "We need to keep our focus on the trial."

Hubers filed the license to marry a transgender woman Monday, a person close to the situation confirmed. The inmate goes by the name Unique Taylor and is booked in the jail under the name Richard McBee.

In 2015, Hubers was convicted of murder and sentenced to 40 years in prison, but a judge tossed the conviction after discovering a juror should not have been allowed to serve in the trial.

Luersen said he sent Hubers additional forms to fill out before granting the license. As of Thursday, the forms had not been returned to his office.

The murder case has been the subject of national headlines. The case returns to trial for a second time in August.

