WAVE Country startups show off prototypes, chance at $100,000

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – Eight startup businesses in southern Indiana and Louisville have a shot at $100,000.

On Friday night, the fledgling companies will have to convince a panel of judges that their business model is worthy to take home that cash at Rise Above the Rest, a competition for entrepreneurs.

Three of those businesses are preparing for that moment inside Maker 13, creating prototypes and working on their pitch to the judges.

Maker 13 is a creative, startup friendly space that allows members to pay a membership fee in exchange for utilizing the space and tools, like 3D printers and other items that are often too expensive for new businesses to buy on their own.

The concepts the three businesses are working inside Maker 13 on Thursday are projects they’ve been perfecting for years.

Inscope Medical is creating a better way to intubate, or open the airways, of trauma patients who often have fluids like blood or vomit blocking their airways. Now, the amount of tools it takes to do this can be inconvenient and slow doctors down.

"Clinicians need three pieces of equipment in order to intubate, so this is what we call a direct laryngoscope," said Maggie Galloway, CEO of Inscope Medical.

The device she and her business partner Adam Casson are designing uses just two pieces, and includes a wireless camera so doctors can see what they're doing.

"We're able to clear the airway as we enter, and then get a view of the vocal cords on the screen. So then our right hand is free to simply pass the air tube into the upper airway," Galloway said.

It’s simple, but lifesaving, Galloway said.

"This is a procedure where seconds count. And we, with our device, are able to let the physicians achieve a better outcome," Galloway said.

Toggle Health would also help speed things up in the medical field, their design providing a sterile controller for surgeons.

"It's kind of like a sterile mouse for the operating mouse. Surgeons, they're scrubbed in, they can't touch anything that's not sterile. So we've created a sterile controller that allows them to have access to these systems," said Jake Miller, CEO of Toggle Health.

Miller, together with product lead Ashok Seetharam, are finalizing their design and creating beta versions of the controller to be used.

"Zoom in, you can also annotate if you want," Seetharam said, showing how the controller works on medical charts.

It provides access to music, which many surgeons rely on, as well as patient photos and medical records, even allowing them to send messages to family mid-surgery. Its sterile shell means there's no need to de-scrub.

"The surgeons we've spoken to say we could save them as much as 10 percent of their time per surgery," Miller said.

MailHaven is an app and secure box that ensures you never miss a delivery.

"MailHaven is a smart mailbox that's capable of receiving your packages right on your yard," said Kela Ivonye, CEO of MailHaven.

You input your package’s tracking number into the MailHaven app. A scanner on the MailHaven box allows the mail carrier to scan the barcode on the box when it arrives, opening it for them and allowing them to place it securely inside.

"Press a button to scan the package. It knows it's meant for that house and it opens up. And then they can deposit it, you get a notification 'you've got mail' on your app,” Ivonye said. "Open my app, I hit open. Opens up!"

It ensures you won't miss a delivery or have something stolen from your steps again. The box itself is heavy, where thieves cannot take the box and an alarm inside will sound should someone attempt to move it. The MailHaven app is currently available for download, allowing users to track their packages and deliveries from their mobile phone.

All three companies said their concepts are simple ideas they believe will catch on in the business world.

Those ideas all being shaped inside Maker 13, which provides the tools and space businesses and people in the community need to turn their dreams into reality. And Friday, they'll get to show that work to national and community leaders.

"Excited, nervous. A little bit of all that. We've got some people coming from Indianapolis, from Frankfort and all over the community to see what's happening here. Not just at Maker 13 but Louisville as a whole,” said John Riley, manager at Maker 13 in Jeffersonville.

Riley is hoping this push to get local startup companies off the ground will inspire others in the community to do the same with their ideas.

Before they get to the judging, the judges and business leaders from Kentucky and Indiana will tour the prototypes at Maker 13 and at the other five businesses around Louisville.

The judging will be held Friday night. Among those judging Rise of the Rest is AOL co-founder Steve Case.

