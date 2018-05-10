Red Nose Day to end child poverty inspires local action

Watch the Red Nose Day special on May 24 at 8 p.m. on WAVE 3 and NBC. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Jeffersonville firefighters teamed up with Walgreens to help kids in need. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The international event Red Nose Day is inspiring people to give back right here in WAVE Country.

Jeffersonville firefighters gathered at the Walgreens off Spring and 10th Tuesday to raise awareness for the day of giving.

The event raises millions of dollars every year to help end child poverty.

In Jeffersonville, firefighters raised money for patients getting treatment right now at Clark Memorial Hospital.

"The fire department is working with us to provide an inlet into the community to show them the importance of giving back to those in need," Gary Bloom, of Walgreens, said.

Red Nose Day USA takes place Thursday, May 24.

To participate, go to any Walgreens to purchase your red nose. Proceeds will help end child poverty.

Also be sure to watch WAVE 3 News and NBC on May 24 at 8 p.m. for an action packed night of entertainment all to help raise money for children in need.

