Police: Erlanger man busted with more than 200 images, 60 videos of child porn

A 54-year-old Erlanger, Ky. man has been arrested and accused of possessing more than 200 images of child porn and more than 60 videos of the same subject matter.

Kevin Myers was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon around 3:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Commonwealth Avenue.

A uniform citation indicates the investigation into Myers began in July 2017. When FOX19 asked Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders about the case he said it is an all-too-common crime.

"The number of cases that we get in terms of people sharing is only limited to the time and resources law enforcement has to devote to it," Sanders said.

Kenton County authorities have the only detective in Northern Kentucky whose sole job is to look for Internet predators.

Myers has been arrested numerous times -- mostly for parole violations and a few drug charges, according to the Kenton County jail tracker website.

Dominique Huerta, who was outside playing with her three kids and lives just a few doors down from Myers, was shocked when she heard the news.

“That's actually really scary because my kids are always outside -- wow, I did not know that at all," she said. "That baffles me.”

Myers has a court date for later this month. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

