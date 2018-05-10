Zoom Group has helped others for 30+ years; now needs public's help to continue

Zoom Group has been training disabled adults for more than 30 years. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For more than three decades, a Louisville nonprofit, Zoom Group, has helped disabled adults learn new skills and become productive citizens in WAVE Country. Now, the organization is in need of your help.

Zoom Group is a nonprofit supporting developmentally disabled adults by allowing them to learn life and work skills. They've been doing this for thirty years, but unfortunately funding is continuing to decline due to cuts and changes in programs.

The group's leader's hopes by showing what goes on beyond their doors, some may be willing to help.

"They inspire me to do things outside the box. So I come out with things I like to draw, eventually," Zoom Group Client Reginald Weaver said.

Reginald Weaver and his peers have stunning pieces of art through StudioWorks, just one element of Zoom Group, a nonprofit that's trained thousands of disabled adults over the years.

According to the city, there are more than 30,000 unfilled jobs in the greater Louisville area.

The mayor says employers are struggling to find reliable workers to do simple jobs.

Zoom Group believes they have all the tools they need to create that workforce - except for a surplus of finances to do it.

"We train the individuals who have the desire to work in the community. And Zoom Group really wants to be a community partner and provide a workforce that maybe our community doesn't hasn't thought about tapping into," Zoom Group President and CEO Melissa Marvel said.

All of Zoom Group's clients have contributed to these pieces in an effort to help.

They'll go on sale at an annual fundraiser in hopes of supporting more people like them.

Zoom Group will be holding its annual Spring Zing fundraiser on Thursday, May 17 at 6 p.m. at the Olmsted.

