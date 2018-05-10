New elementary school in Jeffersonville left up to signature drive

This is a rendering of what the new elementary school would look like. (Source: GCCS)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The effort to build a new elementary school in downtown Jeffersonville got into full swing Wednesday night.

A rally at Nachand Fieldhouse kicked off a 30-day signature drive.

Greater Clark County Schools and the group Jeff United will be out collecting "yes" signatures. At the same time, opponents will be gathering "no" signatures.

The side with the most signatures after 30 days wins.

"This is the start," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said. "This is day one and there's 30 days in this contest and I'm hellbent it's gonna win this thing by 5,000 votes."

The district has decided to close Maple and Spring Hill Elementary schools and build a new school at Court Avenue and Meigs Avenue.

But some residents are opposed to the increase in taxes, which will total an estimated $24 a year.

