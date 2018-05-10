Amazon looking to fill positions across WAVE Country

Those interested in a position with Amazon can apply online. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Amazon is looking for hundreds of new workers here in WAVE Country.

The company needs to fill 600 positions at warehouses in Shepherdsville and Campbellsville, Kentucky and Jeffersonville, Indiana.

There are 16 different positions open, ranging from financial analyst, to IT, to maintenance technicians.

