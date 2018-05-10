New details revealed about corrections officers accused in inmate beating video

When the video of an inmate being beaten surfaced, two LMDC officers were fired. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A body camera captures it.

"It was a disturbing video," Louisville Metro Detention Center Assistant Director, Stephen Durham, told WAVE 3 News.

The video, which has not been publicly released, allegedly shows a 19-year-old inmate beaten at the hands corrections officer, David Schwartz, in what jail officials called a "fit of rage."

"When he got assaulted, he said it just blew him away," Community Activist Christopher 2X said after he spoke with the inmate in the video.

Schwartz and another corrections officer, Devan Edwards, were immediately fired. LMPD is investigating the video and could bring criminal charges.

Meanwhile, we looked into the correction officers' pasts, revealing exclusive information through our investigation.

We learned Schwartz was a Marine who served in Kuwait and Iraq. He earned several medals and bronze stars, according to his military records.

But in 2004, just two months before his discharge, we also found Schwartz had been arrested. He pleaded guilty to domestic criminal trespass and attempting to break into or enter a building. In fact, he even jotted down a conviction on his corrections application and explained that he was trying to pick up his son from his ex-wife's boyfriend's house.

"14 years ago, that's probably something that currently did not reside in the national database," Durham said. "And a trespassing charge is not the sort of thing that would disqualify an individual from a position."

We also learned Schwartz had applied to LMPD, but he was not selected as a recruit.

"If he was passed over by the police department, that's something you'd have to ask them about because I don't know the reasons behind that," Durham added.

Durham said the application process to become a corrections officers is vigorous and the training period lasts 9 weeks. After that, new officers are further supervised by experienced officers for an additional three weeks. He told us Schwartz raised no red flags from a national background check, to a psychological and polygraph exam.

Christopher 2X spoke to the inmate in the video who believes his life could have ended that day.

"There was a mental breakdown no doubt in my mind," 2X told us.

We also looked into Edwards past and found he was already under an internal investigation by LMDC, stemming from an image on a social media platform. That investigation is still open.

Neither officer has been charged.

Schwartz and Edwards could not be reached for comment.

