Justify Returns to the Track

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) The partying and celebrating are over, and now it's time to get back to work for Kentucky Derby champ, Justify. On Thursday morning, Bob Baffert's fifth Derby winner emerged from the barn and headed to the Churchill Downs track for the first time since winning the run for the roses.

Justify suffered a bruised heel in the race, but he's fine. "The good ones seem to come up with issues now and then. You know, other ones that don't put out that much they usually don't show any signs of anything. You know, the track was very wet that day, and he had to run fast and far. These things you have to deal with. You know, we're ready to move on and go to Baltimore," said assistant trainer, Jimmy Barnes. A bruised heel, and a cracked heel sound like major injuries, but luckily for Justify they weren't serious injuries. Barnes says he was never worried about the injuries. In fact, he says its normal. "I knew we were...each day we got better. I knew we were 100%, so no reason to hold my breath," said Barnes.

Justify's clean bill of health was music to the ears of his owners. Some of that group was also at the track on Thursday morning. They're still flying high after Saturday's win, and say all of this feels like a dream they never want to wake up from. "It's been a lot of fun. Found a lot of people I hadn't seen in a long time, so it's been a great time," said part owner, Joe Wolf.

