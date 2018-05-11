Running robot is scaring everyone on the internet

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Boston Dynamics is at it again. A new video released this week shows the company's Atlas robot jogging casually through a field and then jumping over a log in its way.

Another newly-released video shows the SpotMini robot dog expertly navigating stairs and it's striking fear into the hearts of all who watch.

NOPE.

