Running robot is scaring everyone on the internet - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Running robot is scaring everyone on the internet

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
Connect
Boston Dynamics Boston Dynamics

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Boston Dynamics is at it again. A new video released this week shows the company's Atlas robot jogging casually through a field and then jumping over a log in its way.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Another newly-released video shows the SpotMini robot dog expertly navigating stairs and it's striking fear into the hearts of all who watch. 

NOPE. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly