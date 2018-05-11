Good sunscreen protection doesn't have to cost a lot of money

Summer is on the way and Consumer Reports says you don't have to pay a lot of money to get good coverage. (Source: Consumer Reports)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Summer is on the way and Consumer Reports says you don't have to pay a lot of money to get good coverage.

The sunscreen that came out on top is La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Melt-in Sunscreen Milk, which costs about $30.

If that's out of your price range, no worries. Other brands in the top five will set you back less than $10. They include:

WalMart's "Equate" brand sport lotion - SPF 50

Bullfrog Land Sport Quik Gel - SPF 50

Coppertone Waterbabies - SPF 50

Trader Joe's Sunscreen earned the top marks for best spray sunscreen.

Dermatologists say no matter what kind of sunscreen you use, just make sure you use something with an SPF of at least 30. Also remember to reapply every two hours, even on sunny days and after swimming.

