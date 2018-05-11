INTERVIEW: Shaelie Clark talks with Joey Chestnut about Mutton-G - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

INTERVIEW: Shaelie Clark talks with Joey Chestnut about Mutton-Glutton competition

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

He's back! Competitive eater Joey Chestnut is bringing his skills to the International Barbeque Festival again this year.

You may recognize Chestnut from the Nathan's hot dog eating competition.

He's in town for the Mutton-Glutton sandwich-eating competition.

Shaelie Clark was live in Downtown Owensboro Friday morning and talked with the man himself.

