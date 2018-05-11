INTERVIEW: Shaelie Clark talks with Joey Chestnut about Mutton-Glutton competition

Kentucky's unemployment insurance agency has expanded online customer services with a new feature called myKentuckyCareerCenter.More >>
Kentucky's unemployment insurance agency has expanded online customer services with a new feature called myKentuckyCareerCenter.More >>
New videos from Boston Dynamics show Atlas and MiniSpot robots doing things that are terrifying everyone who watches.More >>
New videos from Boston Dynamics show Atlas and MiniSpot robots doing things that are terrifying everyone who watches.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
Summer is on the way and Consumer Reports says you don't have to pay a lot of money to get good coverage.More >>
Summer is on the way and Consumer Reports says you don't have to pay a lot of money to get good coverage.More >>
The video, which has not been publicly released, allegedly shows a 19-year-old inmate beaten at the hands corrections officer, David Schwartz, in what jail officials called a "fit of rage."More >>
The video, which has not been publicly released, allegedly shows a 19-year-old inmate beaten at the hands corrections officer, David Schwartz, in what jail officials called a "fit of rage."More >>