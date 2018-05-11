KSP: No criminal charges against fmr. McLean Co. Schools superintendent

No criminal charges will be brought against former McLean County Schools Superintendent Terry Hayes.

According to Kentucky State Police, the McLean County attorney reviewed the investigative report regarding a charge of harassment being brought against Hayes and declined to prosecute.

[KSP open investigation on former McLean Co. Schools superintendent]

The prosecutor said the evidence was not sufficient for what is required under Kentucky law.

In March, Hayes resigned as McLean County Schools superintendent after he was suspended by the school board when allegations of "inappropriate conduct" were made against him.

[McLean Co. School Board meets for first time since accepting Hayes' resignation]

The board and Hayes reached a settlement for his resignation. We're told he'll still officially be a school employee until October 31. In that time, he will continue to be paid his current salary and receive his benefits.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.